Lasya did not attempt suicide. Took overdose of medicine claim College officials

Warangal: A second-year postgraduate student of Warangal Medical College, Lasya who was suspected to have attempted suicide by consuming overdose of medicines is now out of danger.

The incident has caused a stir in the medical college, as it comes just a few months after the suicide of another student, Dr. Preethi.

Lasya's family members said that she was suffering from migraine and was under a lot of stress due to her studies. She is suspected to have taken more pills than prescribed due to a severe headache.

The college authorities also confirmed the same. They said that they are providing all possible assistance to Lasya and her family. The doctors at the MGM Hospital have said that Lasya's was out of danger.