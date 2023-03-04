Life has become miserable in BJP rule: Vinay Bhaskar
BRS stages protest against LPG price hike
It's difficult for the bachelors to understand the problems of women, Vinay said in a veiled attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP will definitely pay for its anti-people policies and the undue favour it was showing towards Adanis and Ambanis. No one in the country has been happy ever since Modi became PM. Someway or other way, the Centre has been troubling the people, he said. "Time has come for the people to send the BJP Government packing," Vinay said.
Scores of women who participated in the protest raised slogans against the Centre by holding placards that said why increase in LPG prices if Adani suffers losses in his business. In a symbolic way, the protestors also cooked with firewood on the occasion. Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Sunder Raj Yadav were among others present.