Life has become miserable in BJP rule: Vinay Bhaskar

The BJP-led Central government was forcing the people to switch over to woodfired stoves by skyrocketing the prices of LPG cylinders, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Continuing the protest against the Centre for increasing the prices of LPG on the second day here on Friday, Vinay said that life has become miserable for the lower middle class and distressed sections in the rule of BJP. "No more will the common man afford to purchase LPG due to the steep rise in its prices. The women in all probability will depend on firewood for cooking. It appears that the Centre was intentionally discouraging people to stop using the LPG for cooking," Vinay said.





It's difficult for the bachelors to understand the problems of women, Vinay said in a veiled attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP will definitely pay for its anti-people policies and the undue favour it was showing towards Adanis and Ambanis. No one in the country has been happy ever since Modi became PM. Someway or other way, the Centre has been troubling the people, he said. "Time has come for the people to send the BJP Government packing," Vinay said.





Scores of women who participated in the protest raised slogans against the Centre by holding placards that said why increase in LPG prices if Adani suffers losses in his business. In a symbolic way, the protestors also cooked with firewood on the occasion. Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Sunder Raj Yadav were among others present.



