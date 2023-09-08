Mancherial: ‘State has developed only under BRS rule’

Mancherial : Government Whip Balka Suman said that only the Bharat Rashtra Samithi has done anything for Telangana, while the BJP and the Congress have only made false claims.

Speaking at the Chennur Constituency Level Election Coordination Committees meeting held at BRS Bhavan in Manchiryala district on Thursday, Suman said that the people of Telangana fought and won the state only under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He said that the TRS won 63 seats in the 2014 assembly elections, despite contesting alone.

In the 2018 elections, the party won 88 seats, and this time, it is confident of winning 100 seats. Suman said that the entire society of Telangana vouches for KCR’s sincerity, perseverance, and vision. He said that the whole country is praising Telangana’s progress and that the state is on the top in many fields, including per capita income, per capita electricity consumption, IT exports, blue revolution, green revolution, milk revolution, and yellow and pink revolutions.

He said that projects like the Kaleswaram irrigation project have been completed in record time. He said that KCR will inaugurate a program on June 16 to provide water to the drought-stricken Palamuru region through the Palamuru RangaReddy Lift Scheme.

MLC Desapathi Srinivas, TBKS working president KengarlaMallaiah, and constituency leaders participated in the programme.