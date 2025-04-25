Mass defections from BRS to Cong in Palakurthi

Hanamkonda: While BRS is preparing for the silver jubilee celebrations of its formation in Warangal on April 27, it suffered a huge setback in Palakurthi constituency as several partymen switched side to the Congress on Thursday.

A large number of BRS cadres who worked under former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao leadership for years, lined up to join the ruling party.

Under the leadership of Palakurthi MLA Yasaswini Reddy and constituency in-charge Hanumandla Jhansi Rajender Reddy, around 500 BRS activists and leaders joined the Congress. The group was led by Dr Ponugoti Someshwara Rao, chairman, Torrur Mandal Development Committee and a key constituency-level leader. At Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, State Congress president Mahesh Kumar Goud welcomed the new members into the party by ceremonially draping them with party scarves.

Among the notable leaders who joined were former sarpanch of Torrur Rajesh Naik, ex-MPP of Rayaparthi Kanjarla Ellayya, former MPTCs Somla Naik, Rajender, Bhojya, Banoth Srinu, Jatoth Naresh, Padma Yakender, Ravi Naik, Krishnamurthy, Narasimha Naik, minority leader Md. Anwar, youth leaders Veeramaneni Raju, Suresh Naik, Guguloth Ashok, Nehru Naik, and from the women’s wing Kethavath Anuja, Daravath Anita and Vimala.

Yasaswini Reddy said many were attracted to the Congress due to its ongoing development initiatives. She expressed confidence that everyone—new and old—would work together harmoniously and ensure a strong showing in the upcoming local body elections.

Jhansi Rajender Reddy remarked that Errabelli is still holding on to false hopes; it would be better for him to let go. She emphasised that this wave of defections, which began a couple of months ago, is only gaining momentum; many more leaders are preparing to join the Congress.