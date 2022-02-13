Medaram jatara: Chopper rides from Feb 14

Warangal: Chopper rides to Medaram, the abode of tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma, to get underway from Monday (February 14). According to district tourism officer M Shivaji, the Telangana State Tourism Department Corporation (TSTDC) in association with Thiruvananthapuram-based Thumby Aviation Private Limited is to operate helicopter rides to Medaram from the Arts and Science College Grounds in Hanumakonda.

The ride is to cost Rs 19,999 for to and fro per person from Hanumakonda to Medaram. In the other package, a person can have an aerial trip around the Medaram jatara by paying Rs 3,700.

For Morning Slot, Pick up from Hanumakonda to Medaram is at 9 am and Drop from Medaram to Hanumakonda is at 12.30 pm. For Afternoon Slot pickup from Hanumakonda to Medaram is at 1.30 pm and Drop from Medaram to Hanumakonda is at 5 pm.

For more information and bookings, people can contact 94003 99999 and 98805 05905 or mail at '[email protected]'.