Medicos up in arms against arrest of senior doctor

Warangal: cores of medical students of Kakatiya Medical College condemned the decision of local police to invoke various sections of the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act against the accused of PG medical student Preethi's suicide attempt case Saif. They boycotted all Out-Patient services at KMC hospital in protest against the police barring emergency services. They also served a strike notice on the superintendent of the hospital.

They later staged a protest in front of the hospital and raised slogans against the authorities concerned. They also displayed placards demanding immediate withdrawal of sections of the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Speaking on the occasion, the medical students alleged that false news was being spread by the authorities concerned while terming the incident of the attempt to suicide by Preethi. They wondered as to how the police book ed criminal case against Saif on the basis of the news spread on social media? They made it clear that it was very common in their profession to reprimand juniors by seniors and added that it was not a new trend in the field of the medical education. They also demanded that the police withdraw all the charges against Saif.











