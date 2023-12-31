  • Menu
Mulugu: Seethakka brings ‘Praja Palana’ to tribals

Mulugu : The State Panchayat Raj and Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) participated in the public governance programme, ‘Praja Palana’ In Mondyalathogu of Tadwai mandal here on Saturday. As part of this, she personally received applications from the tribals.

The Minister said that the programme will be available in all remote areas of the state. “Officials are advised to focus especially on Gutti Koya villages,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister directed villagers to inform the local Anganwadi teacher or concerned authorities about food requirements for their children. “The government is ready to provide nutritious food that you like to eat. Steps will be taken to construct new buildings for Anganwadi centres soon,” she said.

