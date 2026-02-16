Naini offers spl prayers at 1000 pillar temple

Hanumakonda: Naini Rajender Reddy, MLA of Warangal West, expressed his heartfelt wish that the blessings of Lord Bhola Shankara be upon all people on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. He prayed that the festival bring good health, peace and prosperity to every household in the constituency and beyond.

Marking the auspicious festival, the MLA visited several prominent temples in Hanumakonda along with his family members on Sunday . He first offered prayers at the historic Thousand Pillar Temple, where he worshipped Lord Rudreshwara and participated in special pujas performed by temple priests.

Following the rituals, he reviewed the arrangements made for the large influx of devotees and instructed temple authorities to ensure that pilgrims did not face any inconvenience during darshan.