Need more effort to address malnutrition: CWC chief Mandala Parashuramulu

Warangal: Notwithstanding the various nutrition schemes implemented by the Central and State governments, children in rural areas are still suffering from malnutrition, Warangal District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Mandala Parashuramulu said. He was speaking at a training programme on Child Marriage and Malnutrition organised by the Childline-1098, Warangal Urban District, here on Monday. The programme was presided over by the Childline-1098 Nodal Coordinator MD Iqbal Pasha.

Dwelling more on the subject, the CWC Chairperson said that main symptoms of malnutrition are frequent illness in children, being underweight, being weak, always lazy and irritable and delayed in the developmental stages of the child.

"Parents should pay special attention to their child's growth and provide them with more fruits, leafy vegetables, protein, milk, eggs and fresh vegetables. Anganwadi teachers, child marriage ban officers, NGOs and leaders of various political parties should mobilize the people from the village level on the Prevention of Child Marriage Act 2006," Mandala Parashuramulu said. Girls in distress can contact the Child Welfare Committee for assistance, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanamkonda Urban CDPO K Madhurima encapsulated the role of Anganwadi teachers in building malnutrition and child marriage free society. Childline-109 Nodal Coordinator Md Iqbal Pasha said that the governments should allocate more funds for the development of children. Governments need to work harder to make education and health accessible to all.

The Childline-1098 Coordinator Ragi Krishnamurthy, ICDS Supervisors V Rajyalakshmi, J Nirmala and T Kavitha were among others present.