New Ambedkar Bhavan opens in Karimnagar

Karimnagar : BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that rulers of united AP used Dalits as a vote bank and ignored their welfare.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Ambedkar Bhavan, built on an area of one and a half acres at a cost of Rs 8 crore at Chintakunta in Kothapalli mandal here on Saturday.

He expressed his concern that since time immemorial Dalits have been pushed back economically, socially and politically. “But, CM KCR is taking steps to bring light to the lives of Dalits under self-rule,” he said.

Kamalakar wished that the Ambedkar building built in Karimnagar would become a great centre for Dalits. “The community has to take advantage of the welfare schemes of the Telangana government and strengthen themselves economically, socially and politically,” he added.

“The constitution Ambedkar wrote with a great foresight and 75 years later, that constitution continues to rule the country as a guide,” he reminded everyone and added that Telangana was achieved because of the constitution written by Ambedkar.

He said, “I thought that Dalits should have a platform, so I took the initiative to build Ambedkar Bhavan.” He called the Dalits to make use of this building saying that this building was built majestically. Ambedkar building should be a centre for knowledge acquisition and suggested to give coaching for IAS IPS exams to Dalit youth.

He praised CM KCR for approving Muslim-Christian, Dalit buildings in Karimnagar. In addition, Kamalakar wanted to set up a grand statue of Ambedkar in the premises of the building. For this purpose, he called to form a committee with re tired employees and organise meetings every week to take decisions on the development to be done.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Municipal co-option members Amjad Ali, Sabir Pasha, corporator Vangapalli Rajender Rao, Dalit community leaders Suddala Laxman,Goski Shankar, Samudrala Ajay, Boinipalli Chandraiah,Gasikanti Kumar, Somarapu Satish Kumar and others participated.