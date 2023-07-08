New Railway Wagon manufacturing unit to create 3000 jobs in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP state unit President G Kishan Reddy has said that the new facility of Railway Wagon manufacturing factory will help to provided employment to Telangana people particularly Warangal citizens.

Kishan Reddy said that the new railway project will help to create more than 3000 jobs . In the first phase, the Union Government will spend Rs 500 crore and the investments on the project will increase in the future, Kishan Reddy said that some more railway projects will also come up in the new facility.

The BJP state unit President said the Union Government is generous towards Telangana by sanctioning a slew of infrastructure structure development projects which includes MMTS facility, Greenfield National highways , upgradation of existing National highways etc, Kishan Reddy said.