Nizamabad: MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana performs darshan

Highlights

In a display of spirituality, Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana visited Ramalaya and Jenda Balaji temples in Subhash Nagar to celebrate Vaikunta Ekadashi in the city on Saturday.

Nizamabad : In a display of spirituality, Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana visited Ramalaya and Jenda Balaji temples in Subhash Nagar to celebrate Vaikunta Ekadashi in the city on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “With the grace of Vaikunta Nath, all the people of the constituencies should be healthy and flourish with happiness and prosperity. We beg the Lord to avoid epidemics like Corona.”

