Live
- Protect your pets from winter allergies
- Combining yoga and sattvic eating
- Learning is a continuous process
- Bhimavaram: Vishnu College holds int’l conference
- Ongole: Devotees throng temples on Vaikunta Ekadashi
- Tirumala: Gaiety marks Vaikunta Ekadashi
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 24 December, 2023
- City soaks in Yuletide spirit
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 24 December, 2023
- Grand Swarna Rathotsavam festivities held in Tirumala
Just In
Nizamabad: MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana performs darshan
Highlights
In a display of spirituality, Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana visited Ramalaya and Jenda Balaji temples in Subhash Nagar to celebrate Vaikunta Ekadashi in the city on Saturday.
Nizamabad : In a display of spirituality, Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana visited Ramalaya and Jenda Balaji temples in Subhash Nagar to celebrate Vaikunta Ekadashi in the city on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “With the grace of Vaikunta Nath, all the people of the constituencies should be healthy and flourish with happiness and prosperity. We beg the Lord to avoid epidemics like Corona.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS