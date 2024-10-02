No need for forming HYDRA-like agencies in districts: CPI

Warangal: CPI State secretaryKunamneni Sambasiva Rao demanded the State government to allay the fears of people by clarifying the guidelines and jurisdiction of the HYDRA. Speaking to the media persons in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he said that the HYDRA commanded huge support and appreciation when it demolished the N-Convention Centre. However, it appears that the HYDRA is drawing flak from the people after demolishing the residences of the poor.

“It’s better if the HYDRA is restricted to Hyderabad. There was no need for forming HYDRA-like agencies in the districts. It’s high time that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy focuses on governance instead of hanging with the HYDRA. The Congress should also focus on fulfilling its election promises,” Kunamneni said. The BRS leaders are trying to gain political mileage by misinterpreting the HYDRA demolitions, he said.

Stating that the CPI had organised Bhu Poratams (struggle for land) demanding house plots for the poor, Kunamneni urged the government to implement the GOs 58 and 59.

Referring to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Kunamneni said why the BJP leaders are exempted from the ED and the Income Tax (IT) raids. Do the agencies believe the BJP leaders are clean, he pointed out? CPI State Assistant Secretary Takkalapally Srinivas Rao, senior leaders Nedunuri Jyothy, Karre Bikshapathi, Siraboina Karnakar, Panjala Ramesh, Adari Srinivas, Manda Sadalaxmi, N Ashok Stalin, Thota Bikshapathi and Maddela Yellesh were among others present.