No plans to leave BRS: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao made it clear that has no intention of switching parties. He was speaking to the media in Warangal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that he had seen many chief ministers in his political career and added that he did not change the party despite facing

many difficulties when YSR was the CM in the undivided AP state.

He alleged that those who do wrong things were going into the ruling party. He said that he has nothing to do with the phone tapping case and added that he did not even know who DSP Praneeth Rao was.

He alleged that Praneeth Rao was being pressurised by his superiors to reveal his name.

He also alleged that CM Revanth Reddy was in the habit of committing frauds. Dayakar Rao said that people think that the 100-day rule of the Congress had failed.

“Six guarantees cannot be executed. The drama was done for the sake of elections. KCR’s schemes are also not being implemented. Revanth Reddy has a habit of saying magic words and deceiving,” said the BRS leader.

“There is no water and the crops are drying up in Telangana. KCR is a great man who filled the tanks even in the scorching summer. The party activists should be brave and just,” he said.

He called upon the party leaders and workers to save the BRS party. “Winning and losing is natural. Even a leader like NTR had lost,” he said.