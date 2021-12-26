In a land where every stone has a story to tell, it's impossible for the government agencies looking after archaeological findings to make note of folklore and history that gives insights into the hoary past of enigmatic Planet Earth. Both the Telugu States have an army of historians and explorers whose sheer passion for archaeology has so far unraveled many hidden facts.



Prehistoric limestone caves in Ginnedhari forest range in Tiryani mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, 36 rock art forms, sandstone sculptures of Devuni Gutta, an Angkor Wat-like temple, at Kothur in Mulugu district, traces of Jain Tirthankaras at Warangal Fort, Metla Bavi in Warangal, Shantinatha statue on Aggalaiah hillock in Hanumakonda and the list goes on… These are some of the prominent findings and alluring facts and things that would have gone unnoticed without these history buffs. They were also instrumental in bringing in several archaeologists and historians from across the country and abroad.

Sriramoju Haragopal: One of the best epigraphists who hails from Aler. Inspired by his friend and the author of Kolanupaka history, Viruvanti Gopalakrishna, Haragopal, a retired teacher, wrote Aleti Kampanam. Associated with the Telangana Jagruti, he extensively covered the region from 2013 to 2019. He never believes in the word 'discovery' word. "Everything exists and we need to correlate it with the history," says Haragopal, who believes in team work. Always a phone call away, Haragopal's zeal for inscriptions and in-depth study of history makes him special.

Aravind Arya Pakide: Aravind Arya, thy name is obsession with archaeology. It's no exaggeration to say that though Aravind, who is barely in his mid-20s, lives in Hanumakonda he roams more around historical places. The Untold Telangana, his book speaks volumes about his strenuous work, besides bringing some exhilarating stuff to light. His dream is to establish an organisation exclusively for the conservation of heritage sites. Be it Warangal's Metla Bavi (stepwell) where Rani Rudrama is believed to have bathed, or the Devuni Gutta in the thickets of Mulugu – he was the first to explore. He has the privilege of working with some renowned researchers - Professor of architectural history at the Welsh School of Architecture, Cardiff University, Adam Hardy; Dr Corinna Wessels-Mevissen, a German whose expertise extends to iconology of Indian sculptures and mediaeval temple architecture; Professor Phillip B. Wagoner, the Professor of Art History in Wesleyan University in the US.

Reddy Ratnakar Reddy: A lone crusader and a mad max sort of explorer whose energies are hard to gauge. He roams around alone and comes up with something new. He is known as a discovery man in his native, Jangaon town. He collected a large number of stone tools and prehistoric items. He wants to build a museum. He found remnants of nearly 4,000-year-old settlement at Gajagirigutta hillock under Bachchannapet mandal. He recently found a dyke on a rock formation spread over 2 kilometers located behind the Trikutalayam, also known as Rajanna temple, at Veldanda village under Narmetta mandal.

Vemuganti Muralikrishna: Born to famous poet Narasimhacharyulu, Muralikrishna, who hails from Siddipet, is an expert in identifying the prehistoric tools, rock arts, limestone stalagmites and stalactite caves. He is one among a team that identified prehistoric traces, inscriptions of Satavahana times and structures at Kondapaka temple. He along with Sriramoju Haragopal worked for Telangana Jagruti. The duo is writing a six-volume Telangana Charitra.

Katta Srinivas: A Poet and a sort of all-rounder. Kusumanchi Ganapeshwaralayam and Talavanchani Nagulavancha – the two books he wrote indicate his love for history. He was part of a team that explored rock art sites at Ramachandrapuram, Baineetibanda and Onti Gundu etc. and botanical fossils. He was also engaged in dike studies in his native Khammam district. He coordinates with the members of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB).

Samudrala Sunil: Sunil who belongs to Godavarikhani is an expert in identifying rock tools, dinosaur fossils, plant fossils, leaf impressions etc. He is also apt in analysing the inscriptions and sculptures. He explored two inscriptions on Munulagutta at Kotilingala. Sunil is also an expert in identifying the habitations of Satavahana times. He also has a collection of rock tools. This apart, he took the responsibility of video recording of historical findings done by the KTCB.

Ahobilam Karunakar and Samaleti Mahesh: This duo from Siddipet has been associated with KTCB since 2014. Karunakar is an expert in identifying rock arts, Veeragallulu, megalithic burials, stone tools besides analysing sculptures. Besides his expertise in identifying Veeragallulu, Samaleti Mahesh has a passion for antique collection and autographs.

Chanti: Although he ferries the KTCB team, he developed a passion for archaeological survey. After working with the historians over the years, he now has become an expert in identifying megalithic burials, fossils, rock arts etc. He is an expert in taking impressions of the inscriptions. Chanti explores historical places in Krishna basin whenever he finds time. He belongs to Repalle in Guntur district.

Ragi Murali: Murali who hails from Pajjur in Nalgonda district is a journalist. He gained expertise in exploring stone tools and megalithic burials. He developed a passion for archaeology when the archaeological department conducted excavations at Pajjur in which they found Satavahana period pottery. He brought to fore the Akinapally Lingotam and Appajiet inscriptions.

BV Bhadra Girish: Although his roots belong to Vinukonda in Guntur district, Girish was born and brought up in Hyderabad. He authored a book on Vinukonda history in English. Attracted to the activities of KTCB, he is continuing his passion for exploration. Girish conducted an exclusive study on Vishnukundins. He is also adept in Bauddha Dharma.

B Venugopal Reddy: He explored microscopic fossils in Sitagondi forest under Gudihatnur mandal in his native Adilabad district. He found limestone shells in the densely forested area. He also found volcanic sheetrock in Varthamanuru of Bazar Hatnur, besides 6.50 crore year-old rock formations, known as Columnar Basalts. Basalts are the result of volcanic activity and the subsequent settling down of the lava. He is also associated with KTCB.

Kolipaka Srinivas: A new member of KTC, Srinivas who belongs to Siddipet had visited more than 50 temples of medieval period and got them published with the help of Sriramoju Haragopal. He likes to analyse sculptures. He found Veeragallulu and Jain Choumukhis at Akunur.

Kusuma Suryakiran: Suryakiran of Hanumakonda is one of the musketeers whose resolution is to safeguard and popularise the architectural and archaeological marvels of Kakatiya dynasty. Suryakiran who did his masters in Tourism Management also heads the Seva Tourism and Cultural Society (STCS), a NGO aimed at popularising the tourism places in the region. Having sound knowledge in sculptures and architecture, he is a perfect liaison to researchers.