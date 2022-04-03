Patient Died After Being Bitten By Rodents In Telangana Hospital

Doctors stated a 42-year-old patient, Kadarla Srinivas died on Friday midnight after bitten by rodents while receiving treatment at the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) hospital in Telangana's Warangal district. He was receiving treatment from six days ago at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

Srinivas, who was taken to the MGM's Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) on March 26 with critical lung, kidney, and liver problems, was transferred to the NIMS Hyderabad on Friday morning as his condition worsened.

According to a top doctor at the NIMS said that when he was referred to the NIMS, he was in a comatose state, and his condition was critical.

Srinivas, a goldsmith from Bhimaram hamlet on the outskirts of Hanamkonda town, had made headlines when rodents nibbled his fingers and toes while he was unconscious in the MGM's RICU ward.

Srikanth, his younger brother, visited him on March 27 and discovered the patient bleeding from his feet and fingers, as well as rats crawling around the bed. He informed the hospital staff right away, and they placed a bandage to the affected areas. They tried to keep the incident quiet by claiming that his brother was in critical condition.

When Srikanth went to the RICU to see his brother on March 31st, he discovered rats on the bed and his fingers were bleeding. He immediately alerted his relatives, who held a dharna outside the hospital, asking that the incompetent personnel be punished.

When the MGM Hospital superintendent, Dr. B Srinivasa Rao, was questioned by the local media, he agreed that rodents were a problem in the RICU block and promised that actions would be done to eliminate the rodents.

On Thursday, Additional Collector K Sreevatsa of the Warangal district paid a visit to the hospital and summoned the medical officials. He ordered an investigation into the occurrence and stated that similar incidents should not happen again.

T Harish Rao, the state's health minister, ordered the MGM hospital superintendent's transfer and suspended two other doctors on the same day, considering them liable for the event.