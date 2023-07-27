Live
- CM releases Rs.45.53 cr for Videshi Vidya Deevena to benefit 357 students
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
People of Moranchapalli village cry for help
A person took a video of the situation in the village and sent it to the authorities to protect them. This video has now gone viral on social media
Bhupalapalli: Moranchapalli village in Bhupalapalli mandal of Jayashankar district is stuck in water blockade. Morancha river overflowed and water entered nearby houses. People panicked and climbed on the slabs of the house. They are keeping their cattle on the terrace. The villagers are complaining that many people have already been washed away in the floods.
They are calling the authorities to save them.
In such a situation where a lorry got stuck in flood water. Two villagers climbed a tree nearby and were crying in fear of their lives. A person took a video of the situation in the village and sent it to the authorities to protect them. This video has now gone viral on social media.
