People of Moranchapalli village cry for help

Bhupalapalli: Moranchapalli village in Bhupalapalli mandal of Jayashankar district is stuck in water blockade. Morancha river overflowed and water entered nearby houses. People panicked and climbed on the slabs of the house. They are keeping their cattle on the terrace. The villagers are complaining that many people have already been washed away in the floods.



They are calling the authorities to save them.

In such a situation where a lorry got stuck in flood water. Two villagers climbed a tree nearby and were crying in fear of their lives. A person took a video of the situation in the village and sent it to the authorities to protect them. This video has now gone viral on social media.