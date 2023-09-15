Warangal: People urged to maintain harmony in festivals

Warangal: People in Warangal are known for maintaining dignity and honour of the festivals irrespective of religions, Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath said.

The Commissioner who held a peace committee meeting here on Thursday appealed to people to uphold the spirit of Warangal which is known for religious harmony. The meeting was held against the backdrop of upcoming Ganesh idol immersion and Milad-un-Nabi on September 28.

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of law and order for the development of a region. He urged the peace committee members to engage in a constructive dialogue with local people, identify issues pertaining to disputed sites, hatred and report to police.

Ranganath urged the people not to blindly believe the information going viral on the social networking platforms. Bring it to the notice of the police if the people find any offending information. The IT wing of the police will take care of it, Ranganath said. The Commissioner appealed to the Ganesh Utsav Committee members to ensure peaceful conduct of the Ganesh Navratri fete by following the guidelines laid down by the police. Ganesh Utsav Committees need to install CCTV cameras besides taking precautionary measures to avoid power short circuits, he added.

Bhadrakali temple chief priest Bhadrakali Seshu, Telangana Archaka Sangham president Gangu Upendra Sharma, Kazipet Dargah Head Khusroo Pasha, Minority Cell member Darshan Singh, Samuel, A Rehman, Ganesh Utsav Committee coordinator Jaipal Reddy and Uday Kumar, Central Zone DCP Bari, ACPs Bonala Kishan, David Raju, Jithender Reddy and Bhojaraju were among others present.