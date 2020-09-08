Prof Kodandaram's electoral fray appears a certainty

Warangal: Optimism stems from the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) cadres that their chief Prof Kodandaram is a sure bet to get into the electoral fray for the first time. The Professor was in two minds – whether to contest or not – in the 2018 Assembly elections. It was then speculated that he would contest either from Jangaon or Warangal West constituency. In the end, he chose to focus more on campaigning for the Grand Alliance rather than confining himself to one constituency.

Against this backdrop, his followers are of the opinion that the professor could give the ruling TRS a run for its money with his presence in the Council. With the term of incumbent MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, representing Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency, is to end in March 2021, it's the right time for the professor to grab the opportunity, the TJS strongly believes.

Despite the bitter experience in the 2018 election results, in general Prof. Kodandaram enjoys a good following among students, intellectuals, teachers, unemployed and employees. Moreover, the professor has a good support base especially civil societies in the three districts Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda. Although it's too early to say, the professor is likely to get the support of Congress and Telugu Desam, besides Left Parties – CPI, CPM and New Democracy.

Although the TRS has made inroads into Khammam where it is considered to be weak in the State, the Congress, the TDP and the Left Parties can call the shots if they rally around Prof Kodandaram. The TJS think tank believes that they could cash in on people's anti-establishment wave in Nalgonda and Warangal.

The defeat of TRS backed candidates indicates that the ruling party has failed to draw the patronage from graduates. It may be recalled here that TRS lost Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar and Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad-Medak Graduate Council seats in 2019.

Meanwhile, there was a speculation that Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who currently holds the post of Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman is not interested to contest again for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Council seat.

Although the cadre is beaming with confidence, Prof Kodandaram is yet to disclose his decision to contest. However, he has made it clear that TJS will be in the fray for the Council seat. Responding to the query that whether he was going to contest for the Council seat, Prof Kodandaram told The Hans India, "We always tried to promote alternative politics for the betterment of the society.

A meeting will be held in a few days where the party committee will take decision about the candidate." With the voters being graduates, we believe that no undue influence would work on them, a senior TJS leader from Narsampet sounded confident, indicating that the entry of Prof Kodandaram, who spearheaded the Telangana movement by leading the T-JAC, into the electoral battle, is a certainty.