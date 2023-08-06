Raghuveer Singh takes part in library fest in New Delhi

Peddapalli: Peddapalli District Library Association chairman Raghuveer Singh participated in the Library Festival in New Delhi on Saturday along with Telangana State Libraries chairman Ayachitam Sridhar.

President DraupatiMurmu, the chief guest of this programme, said that libraries played a prominent role in India’s freedom struggle and helped to inform the public many things related to the country’s history, including the rights of Indian citizens, the history of the great leaders who died in the freedom struggle.

The aspirations of the founder of India’s constitution Dr BR Ambedkar were informed to the citizens of the country through the libraries and explained about the libraries need and how their role would be in the future, the President said.

Along with the chairmen of various state library institutions of India, Telangana state library institution chairmen and other dignitaries were also present in this programe. Raghuveer Singh said.