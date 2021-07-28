Ramappa got its due: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: The popularity of Ramappa Temple is to spread more across the world since it made it to the list of UNESCO's World Heritage Site, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The Minister felicitated Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) founder BV Papa Rao, retired IAS, retired Professor M Panduranga Rao of NIT and architect Suryanarayana Murthy on the occasion. Errabelli said that Papa Rao and Panduranga Rao worked hard for over a decade to put Ramappa Temple in global tourism map.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 when the Ramappa Temple was nominated for the UNESCO's tag in 2016," Errabelli said, referring to the timeline of the Ramappa temple.

He also heaped praise on Dr Choodamani Nandagopal , Art Historian, UNESCO Fellow Dean Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences Jain University Bengaluru, who revised the dossier in 2018 before submitting it to the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).

The Minister also recalled the State Government's delegation in which he was also part that submitted a memorandum to the then Union Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on June 23. The delegation also met the top officials of the Union Ministry of Tourism and Archaeological Survey of India. The delegation included Ministers Satyavathi Rathod, V Srinivas Goud, Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar, Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Rajya Sabha member Band Prakash, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Kakatiya Heritage Trust founder M Panduranga Rao and others.

Stating that Ramappa deserves UNESCO world heritage tag due to its architectural and sculptural elegance, Errabelli said that the State Government will provide all the amenities required for the comfort of global tourists visiting Ramappa temple.