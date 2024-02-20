RTC makes special arrangements for fair

Karimnagar: Lakhs of people from erstwhile Karimnagar district flock to the largest tribal fair in Asia, Sammakka Saralamma Jatara and TSRTC is making arrangements accordingly.

After Mahalakshmi scheme came into force, the number of passengers also increased tremendously. In this background, buses plying from Karimnagar region to the Jatara held in Medaram are being taken from other regions.

As many as 750 Palle Velugu and Express buses are running from Karimnagar region to Medaram. 325 belong to 11 depots in the region while the remaining 425 buses are from JBS, Nizamabad and Medak regions. These services will continue to February 25.

Drinking water facility, toilets and medical camps have been set up at the bus stand. ATMs, Depot Managers, Controllers and other staff are made available at the respective Bus Stands in the region.

As the bus services are allocated to Medara, there is a possibility of some problems on other routes. RTC officials have made arrangements to ply the respective routes with hired buses depending on the traffic and are monitoring the situation from time to time.

Plans have been prepared to run special buses from Karimnagar region to Godavarikhani, Husnabad, Huzurabad, Karimnagar, Mandani and Centenary Colony. As there is free travel facility for women, arrangements are being made accordingly

Before the Maha Lakshmi Scheme came into force 2.50 lakh passengers now it reached more than 4 lakh in the Region. It is estimated that three lakh to four lakh people travel during the Medaram fair.

As it is customary for devotees to go to Vemulawada and Kondagattu temples before going to Medaram and 150 additional buses are being plyed to Vemulawada. Due to lack of RTC security personnel, personnel from the police department have been arranged.

Karimnagar RTC Regional Manager S Sucharita told The Hans India that seven camps have been set up in the region for the convenience of pilgrims going to Madaram. In Karimnagar Karimnagar three counters, queue lines, shamianas, medical support teams and drinking water have been made available to the RTC staff coming from various depots. Arrangements have been made for temporary rooms for meals and accommodation.