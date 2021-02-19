Ensure facilities at Medaram

Mulugu: MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka has urged the State government to provide better facilities for the comfort of devotees turning to mini Sammakka-Saralamma jatara scheduled to commence at Medaram on February 24.



Seethakka, who visited the altars of - Sammakka and Saralamma - at Medaram under Tadvai mandal on Thursday, sought the blessings of the tribal deities. She offered Bangaram (Jaggery) carrying it on her head to the altars of the deities. Later, she interacted with the devotees and enquired about the facilities.

She posed for selfies, when the devotees asked her. She emphasised the need for providing drinking water besides focusing on sanitation.

The officials need to ensure the functioning of a battery of taps at bathing ghats and along the Jampanna vagu (stream). Manning along the Jampanna vagu is also important to avoid any untoward incidents, Seethakka said.