Seethakka slams KTR for deriding RaGa visit

Warangal: TRS leaders' hearts skipped a beat after seeing the massive response to the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha, addressed by Rahul Gandhi, held in Warangal on May 6, AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya said. Speaking to media persons at the Congress Bhavan in Hanumakonda on Sunday, she said that criticism against Rahul by the TRS leaders is understandable as they were in a state of shock seeing the response to the public meeting.

"The TRS leaders who criticise Rahul make no comments against BJP national president JP Nadda who also addressed a public meeting in the State (in Mahabubnagar on May 5),'' she pointed out. Both the TRS and the BJP enacted protest and counter protest drama to escape from the responsibility of purchasing paddy from the farmers, she alleged.

Taking objection to the remarks of KTR, who termed Rahul as a dummy, Seethakka said that the latter is honest and committed towards people's issues. "Rahul was never after power even though he had the opportunity to become the Prime Minister of India twice. On the other hand, KTR became a minister soon after he was elected as a MLA. In fact, KTR is enjoying the stature of Chief Minister as de facto. KTR needs to straighten his thinking and stop criticising Rahul," Seethakka said.

The TRS leaders who often talk about reviving the Mamnoor airport may not be successful in their effort but they made a most of it through real estate business, she alleged. She also criticised the TRS Government for its failure to prepare a new Master Plan for Warangal. The TRS leaders need to answer how the development of Warangal is possible without the Master Plan, she questioned.