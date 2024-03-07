Sircilla: Rajanna Temple decked up for Maha Shivaratri celebrations

Sircilla : All set for the three-day Maha Shivratri Jatara mahotsavam, which will be held from Thursday at Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy temple, the largest Shaivite temple in the State.

The temple authorities are organising the Mahashivratri fair with the expectation that about two lakh devotees will attend. So far two meetings have been held. District Collector, Government Whip Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas and BC Minister Ponnam Prabhakar have ordered the concerned district officials to make arrangements so that the devotees coming to the jatara do not face any problems.

A special queue line has been set up for the VIPs coming to the jatara and with a darshan ticket of Rs 300 for each person. The minister issued orders that no VIP passes should be issued from the temple during the fair and every VIP should buy the darshan ticket for Rs 300.

The District Collector and SP are monitoring the works. Canopies and pandals have been arranged on the premises of the temple tank area to avoid any trouble to the devotees. Special arrangements for drinking water and temporary toilets have been made for the convenience of the devotees. The temple authorities have prepared a parking space for the devotees and another parking space for VIPs. On the occasion of the Mahashivratri jatara, arrangements for Shivarchana are made.

Offering silk cloths to deity on Thursday



On Thursday at 7 o’clock in the evening, under the direction of the Endowment Minister Konda Surekha, BC Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Whip Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas silk clothes will presented to the presiding deity. At 7:30 pm there will be an offering of silk cloths to the Lord under the auspices of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. A special police force has been deployed under the direction of District SP Akhil Mahajan to prevent any trouble to the devotees coming to the fair. Special buses have been arranged by TSRTC for the convenience of devotees who come not only from different districts but also from different States for the fair.