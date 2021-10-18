Social engineering at a brisk pace in bypoll

Hanumakonda: Buttressing the fact that social engineering has become a powerful tool in the politics, the leaders cutting across the political spectrum, especially the ruling TRS, have stepped up their campaign in that direction. The term 'social engineering' may be having several connotations in general context but in present-day politics; it refers to the idea of segregating and manipulating people on the lines of caste and creed for the benefit of powerful groups.

Since the campaign for the Huzurabad Assembly constituency has begun a couple of months ago, both TRS and the BJP have their eyes set on people caste-wise. Although the leaders of both the parties have been crisscrossing the constituency vigorously, they made it sure that at every given opportunity to meet the elders caste-wise.

"Implementing quite a few schemes exclusively for some communities – Golla-Kurumas, Gouds, Mudirajs etc – the TRS government is in the forefront of using traditional caste configurations to its advantage. Although Eatala Rajender, BJP's candidate, has vast connections with all communities in the constituency, the TRS appears to have little advantage over him when it comes to the matter of social engineering due to its ongoing schemes," a top TRS leader told The Hans India. Topping them was recently initiated Dalit Bandhu scheme. This apart, the TRS government also announced similar plans for backward classes on the lines of Dalit Bandhu, he added.

With the October 30 polling not far away, the TRS election in-charges have started focusing on social engineering, assuring sops and other benefits caste-wise. In Kamalapur mandal, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy on Sunday conducted several meetings caste-wise for the victory of TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav. In fact, Challa had created a sort of record by closeting with Gouds at Madannapet and Ambala villages, with Are community at Shanigaram, with Golla-Kurumas at Bathinivanipally and Vangapally, with Rajaka community people at Vangapally on Sunday. He also met the Muslims belonging to the mandal at Kamalapur. This indicates how hard the TRS is focusing on social engineering to garner the support of the people.