State-run schools getting facelift: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: 'Mana Ooru- Mana Badi' programme is changing the face of the State-run educational institutions, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

The minister who inaugurated developmental works carried out under the 'Mana Ooru- Mana Badi' programme at the Zilla Parishad High School in Kothur under Raiparthy mandal in Warangal district on Monday, said that government schools are being being developed on par with the corporate schools. He said that the government had allocated Rs 7,000 crore under 'Mana Ooru- Mana Badi' programme.

The minister urged the people to join their wards in the State-run schools. "The government is doing everything to impart quality education and the onus is on people to protect them by sending their children to the State-run schools," Errabelli said. Kothur High School is now the best in the district, Errabelli said, stating that the government had spent Rs 2 crore on it.

Errabelli, who spent some time with the students, told them the importance of academics and extracurricular activities to excel in their career. "Make full use of the facilities created in the schools by the government," he added. He urged the parents to keep an eye on their wards' hobbies and cautioned them about the danger of social media addiction.

The school was painted, and a garden was developed besides providing computers, library, playground and toilets under the 'Mana Ooru- Mana Badi' programme. District Collector P Pravinya and other officials were present at the programme.