Stop witch hunt, Errabelli tells BJP

The summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to MLC K Kavitha in connection with money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy are "not ED summons but Modi summons", Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.





Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he accused the Narendra Modi government of 'misusing' Central agencies – ED and CBI etc. -- to harass the Opposition leaders. "Rajya Sabha members Y Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh escaped probe by CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) after they crossed over to BJP from Telugu Desam," Errabelli said. BJP stooped to new low after Bandi Sanjay became State president, he said.





Modi has scant respect for women, and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was following the same suit. Sanjay needs to apologise to Kavitha for his derogatory remarks on her, he added. Bandi Sanjay was nowhere in the Telangana Movement; on the other hand, Kavitha participated in the agitation actively, Errabelli said. He said that if Sanjay has guts he should go for reelection. Errabelli demanded the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to react on Sanjay's derogatory remarks against Kavitha.





The BJP which lost deposits in more than 100 constituencies in the elections to the Assembly in 2018 is no alternative to the BRS, he said. He demanded the BJP leadership to discard Sanjay from their party. Chief Whi D Vinay Bhaskar said that Sanjay will pay the price for his remarks against Kavitha. Aroori Wardhannapet MLA and BRS Warangal district president Aroori Ramesh said that BJP will face the wrath of the people who are closely watching the vindictive politics of the saffron party. Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said that Kavitha popularized Bathukamma, the pride festival of Telangana, to the entire world.