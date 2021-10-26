Telangana: Anthrax reported in Warangal, 4 sheep die

Anthrax detected in four sheep which died after falling ill in Chapalabanda of Duggondi mandal of erstwhile Warangal district.



Animals with suspected symptoms of Anthrax were asked to keep away from the village by the department of health officials. The veterinary officials said that the vaccine is being given to stop the spread of the disease and at the same time, samples of sheep were sent to Hyderabad laboratory for tests.

The officials who visited the village on Tuesday morning asked the people not to worry and instructed them on the precautions to be taken to curb the spread of disease.

Going into details, four sheep of Gajjela Sambaiah were dead in the duration of four days following which he approached the veterinary officials who sent a dead sheep for testing. The reports showcased the sheep died with Anthrax.