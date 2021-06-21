Telangana: CM KCR inaugurates new Warangal Urban collectorate built with Rs.57 Crore

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has inaugurated new Warangal Urban collectorate built with all the amenities and spacious rooms on Monday. The old collectorate buildings at Subedari in Hanmakonda were completely demolished and a new building was constructed under the name of Integrated District Office Complex.

The new collectorate complex has been completed on an area of ​​6.73 acres at an estimated cost of Rs. 57 crore. Built on G Plus 2 floors, the building has about 34 branches at one place including a video conference hall for 50 people and a conference hall for 210 people.

A special chamber has been allotted to the Minister along with 13 branches on the first floor, a conference hall with 15 departments and 31 seats on second floor. The rooms required for the staff of all the branches were also constructed.

On the ground floor, the collector and revenue departments were set up and a stilt floor has been specially set up for vehicles coming to the collectorate. An additional parking space of Rs. 5 crore has been constructed. The collectorate building, built with all new amneties, stands as another milestone in the glory of Warangal.