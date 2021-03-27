Telangana Cricket Association officials seek probe against Azharuddin 

Warangal: Resentment is brewing against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Md Azharuddin with the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) threatening to expose his 'misdeeds'.

The Warangal Urban and Rural District units have come in support of the TCA, stating that Azharuddin has been playing spoilsport by obstructing the development of cricket in Telangana districts.

"Although the Supreme Court had granted TCA to seek the associate membership of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the HCA led by Azharuddin was creating hurdles.

The HCA had limited itself to Hyderabad and had ignored cricketing talent from other parts of the State. On the other hand, the TCA was nurturing young talent from the district," said Pesaru Vijayachander Reddy, president of Warangal Urban and Rural districts on Saturday.

He said that the TCA had organised nearly 3,000 tournaments and 48 events in the Telangana region in the last six years. "Nurturing the young talent, the TCA has honed the skills of 100 odd players, besides encouraging them by organising 38 free coaching camps," he said.

"Azharuddin has never been acquitted of any of the charges relating to betting by any court. He only got the relief from the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh High Court that scrapped the life-term ban imposed on him by the BCCI," Vijaychander Reddy said.

Parents of several young players lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission and brought the anomalies took place in the selection of Mustaq Ali, Vijay Hazare trophy probable's.

Reddy said that a TCA delegation led by TCA president Y Laxminarayana and secretary D Guruva Reddy would soon meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urge him to re-order a probe into Azharuddin's match fixing and betting scam cases.

TCA Warangal Urban and Rural district secretary T Jayapal, Md Aleemuddin and Md ami Akmal were among others present.