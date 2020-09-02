Telangana: Five Pawan Kalyan fans killed in road accident in Warangal

Five people were dead on the spot after a sand-loaded lorry rammed into a car here at Pasaragonda of Damera mandal in Warangal Rural district in the wee hours on Wednesday.

All the victims belong to Pochamma maidan of Warangal district. The incident when the victims who are said to be the fans of actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan were heading to Warangal from Parakal after celebrating actor's birthday today.

Parakal ACP Srinivas rushed to the spot after learning the accident and launched rescue measures with the team. The police struggled for an hour to take out the bodies which stuck up in the car. The police said that the accident occurred when the car was trying to overtake another car.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh, Medi Chandu, Rohith, Saber and Pavan. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for autopsy and the police informed their family. Further details about the incident are awaited.

In another incident, three fans of Pawan Kalyan died after suffering from electric shock while erecting the banner. The trio suffered the shock when they came in contact with the live electric wires. The deceased were identified as Somasekhar (30), his brother Rajendra (32) and Arunachalam (28).

The accident took place at around 8:30 pm in Shantipuram of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh when the iron railing of the banner came in contact with a live wire while the banner was being raised.