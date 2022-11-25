Telangana Government giving top priority to education: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Telangana Government has been giving top priority to education, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The minister who inspected the construction of classrooms in the primary school at Sannur village under Raiparthy mandal on Thursday night said that the government has introduced the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme to develop 26,000 government schools with an outlay of Rs 7,500 crore. The aim of the government is to provide 12 types of basic amenities in the State-run schools, he added.

Errabelli said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao firmly believes that only education can uplift economically weak and socially disadvantaged communities. The emphasis is on providing proper infrastructure and quality education, he said, referring to the establishment of a plethora of residential schools for BC, SC, ST and minorities in the State.

"Children are a nation's treasure, hence the onus is on parents and teachers to nurture their future," Errabelli said, heaping praise on the Chief Minister's visionary outlook. The minister directed the officials to ensure quality in the construction of classrooms and repairs for which the government had sanctioned Rs 52 lakh.