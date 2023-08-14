  • Menu
Telangana Government releases Rs 147.3 crores for Wanaparthy district

Mahabubnagar: The state government has released Rs 147.3 crore for various development projects in Wanaparthy district. Thanking Chief Minister K...

Mahabubnagar: The state government has released Rs 147.3 crore for various development projects in Wanaparthy district. Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for doling out funds for the development of Wanaparthy district, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy informed that the government has provided Rs 40.5 crore for the construction of 9 major bridges in Wanaparthy constituency.

Another Rs 48.50 crore is sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s development fund for the construction of Pebbair to Wanaparthy highway. An amount of Rs 22 crore is sanctioned for the upgradation of KDR Polytechnic College and new buildings for boys and girls hostels on the college campus.

