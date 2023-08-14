Live
- SC refuses to entertain plea filed by Hyderabad University Prof in Meitei defamation case
- Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy hits out at BRS for 'selling off' govt lands, questions both ruling party and Congress
- Rupee falls 29 paise to close at all-time low of 83.11 against US dollar
- India's July vegetable oil imports up 46 pc
- Varun Tej’s next titled as ‘Operation Valentine’
- For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values says Ashi Singh
- A splendid debut by Medha
- ‘Chalona’ from ‘Jawan’: Flawless romantic melody
- Independence Day 2023: These Slogans Will Make You Proud to Be an Indian
- Quick and easy ideas for busy moms-to-be
Telangana Government releases Rs 147.3 crores for Wanaparthy district
Mahabubnagar: The state government has released Rs 147.3 crore for various development projects in Wanaparthy district. Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for doling out funds for the development of Wanaparthy district, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy informed that the government has provided Rs 40.5 crore for the construction of 9 major bridges in Wanaparthy constituency.
Another Rs 48.50 crore is sanctioned from the Chief Minister’s development fund for the construction of Pebbair to Wanaparthy highway. An amount of Rs 22 crore is sanctioned for the upgradation of KDR Polytechnic College and new buildings for boys and girls hostels on the college campus.
