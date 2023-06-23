Telangana Martyrs remembered

Warangal: The 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana formation day, which began on June 2, have come to an end on Thursday with the ruling BRS leaders and district officials paying tribute to the Telangana Martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao supported the families of Telangana martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of achieving a separate State. “Family members of 576 Telangana martyrs were given government jobs,” he said. In a fitting tribute to the martyrs, Telangana Government constructed a memorial on the 3.29 acres on the banks of Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad, Errabelli said.

Telangana has witnessed a remarkable development since 2014. People need to compare the situation in the State before and after the formation of separate Telangana. Farmers in Telangana region were without irrigation facilities then; however, now they have abundant water resources. The government also ensured uninterrupted power supply to farmers, free of cost, Errabelli said.

He said that KCR struck a perfect balance in the implementation of welfare and developmental programmes. Now, they have beacons for other States in the country to follow, he added. The government was also providing Aasara pensions to 44.12 lakh people. It’s a massive number compared to the State’s population of 3.5 crore, he said.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that KCR transformed barren lands of Telangana into arable fertile land. As many as 3,146 Thandas have been upgraded to gram panchayats and empowered the tribal communities. With more development to follow, the tribals in Telangana are well placed to attain dignity and self-reliance, he said. Vinay said that all the GPs in the State now have internal roads, nurseries, dumping yards, Palle Prakruthi Vanams, grave yards and Rythu Vedikas etc. Referring to the Mission Bhagiratha, Vinay said that KCR made it possible that all the households in Telangana get protected drinking water.

Later, the leaders felicitated the family members of Telangana Martyrs.