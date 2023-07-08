Telangana Ministers skips Modi visit

As a call given by BRS Working President and Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao, state Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other local elected people representatives boycotted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Warangal.

Modi was received by Police and state government officials at Mamnur airport today morning.

Modi will perform a special puja at the famous Bhadrakali temple before participating in various development programmes and address a public meeting.