TS committed for minorities’ welfare: Vinay

Warangal: The BRS has always worked for the welfare of the minorities, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

Distributing sewing machines to the 300 jobless minority women under the KCR ka Tohfa Khawateen ke Liye Bharosa scheme in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he said that the previous government used minorities as a vote bank, but the BRS government was giving priority to them in developmental activities and welfare schemes. The earlier governments neglected minorities’ welfare, depriving them of funds, he added.

On the other hand, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been treating all religions equally, Vinay said, referring to the gifts given to the minorities. This apart, the BRS government has been providing Shaadi Mubarak, sewing machines, loans, overseas scholarships, Rs 5,000 salary to the imams etc, Vinay said.

He said that the BRS Government ensured peace in the State without giving any scope for communal violence. Vinay urged the minorities not to entertain the Opposition parties which only reach them during the elections. “The government has provided overseas scholarships to 50 minority students of the Warangal West constituency,” Vinay said.