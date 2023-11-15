TS needs freedom from clutches of autocratic KCR: Revanth

Warangal: This election is a battle between the good and evil, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said, stating that Telangana is in the clutches of autocratic KCR and it needed to be freed. Addressing a public meeting organised by Congress Wardhannapet candidate and retired IPS officer KR Nagaraju at Laxmipuram on Tuesday, he said that KCR made a mess of separate Telangana by trampling its very concept - Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu (water, funds and jobs).

“KCR and his son KTR have luxurious farm houses in Gajwel and Janwada. Is it the development Telangana people wanted? KCR betrayed the people by not fulfilling their aspirations,” Revanth said.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) built at a cost of more than one lakh crore is nothing but a house of cards. Chinks have already developed in the Medigadda (Laxmi barrage), a component of KLIP, Revanth said. If KCR is transparent, he would allow the people to see the fate of Medigadda barrage, Revanth said. No one in their right mind constructs a barrage on sand, he added.

The BRS leaders are trying to tarnish the image of the Congress by peddling lies on power supply to agriculture.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao has become minister just because he is a relative of KCR, the TPCC chief said. Referring to the local issues, Revanth accused sitting MLA Aroori Ramesh as a land grabber in the name of land pooling. “In view of elections to the Assembly, the land pooling GO is put on abeyance. It will be revived if the BRS returns to power,” Revanth warned people. The Congress, if voted to power, will expose the misdeeds of the BRS leaders, Revanth said. Addressing another public meeting at Station Ghanpur, Revanth said that the end of the KCR Government is imperative. “Lord Krishna forgave 100 mistakes committed by Shishupala, KCR crossed that line and he will see the wrath of the people,” Revanth said. Revanth assured the locals of setting up a degree college in Station Ghanpur if the Congress regains power. He said that Congress alone could save the unemployed youth. Revanth appealed to the locals to elect S Indira who is contesting from Station Ghanpur.