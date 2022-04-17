TS witnessing surge in job openings: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Mahabubabad/Warangal: Telangana witnessing a spike in employment opportunities with local and multinational companies preferring to establish their businesses in State capital Hyderabad, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking at the job fair organised by the Thorrur police on Saturday, the Minister said that Hyderabad has become cynosure of all eyes due to the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

The credit goes to KTR for the expansion of the IT industry in Telangana. Hyderabad is on par with Bengaluru in the IT industry. Moreover, the government is encouraging the IT industry in cities like Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar etc, Errabelli said. Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal also attracted some big companies and it will soon become textile hub, he said.

In addition to this, the government has plans to take up recruitment drive to fill nearly 85,000 jobs in the State. So far, TRS Government provided 1.35 lakh jobs, he added. The government was striving hard to provide more jobs in the private sector also by attracting investors, he added.

Later, the minister inspected LB College Grounds for the KTR's public meeting. It may be mentioned here that KTR is scheduled to visit Warangal on April 20 to launch several developmental projects, besides inaugurating the completed ones. He was accompanied by Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh and KUDA chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav.