TSPSC paper leak: BJP calls on youth to protest

Warangal: Demanding justice for the youth who appeared for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-I examination that was later cancelled due to question paper leak, the BJP will organise Nirudyoga March on April 15, Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao said. The rally will be led by BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, and will begin at Kakatiya University X roads and will conclude at Ambedkar Statue in Hanumakonda, he added.

"The major demand of the BJP is to remove the IT, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao from the Cabinet and pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to each youth who appeared for the TSPSC examination," Pradeep Rao said, speaking at a programme here on Wednesday that focused on motivating the youth to attend the rally on April 15. The BJP also demands an inquiry by the sitting High Court judge into the TSPSC paper leak fiasco, Pradeep Rao said, stating that they have no faith in the special investigation team (SIT) that was probing the issue.

The corrupt BRS regime has been playing with the lives of unemployed youth, he alleged, holding the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao responsible for the situation. Compared to the State, the BJP-led Central government has been handling the recruitment examinations efficiently, he added. He said that the rally will set the tone for the collapse of the KCR government.

Instead of hard-selling Bangaru Telangana, the State government should focus on providing employment to the youth, Pradeep Rao said. The BJP will end the regime of the KCR government, which was mired in corruption, he added. BJP Warangal district vice president Pittala Kiran, OBC Morcha Warangal district president Kandimalla Mahesh, senior leaders Koppula Kranthi and G Raj Kumar were among others present. Meanwhile, several individuals, youth forums, employees, and private teachers extended their support to the Nirudyoga March.