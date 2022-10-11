  • Menu
Two killed in road accident in Warangal

In an unfortunate incident, two persons, including a youngster, died on the spot after a sports bike hit a cyclist near Venkataraman theatre junction in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased were Ramaswamy (51), a labourer from Gandhi Nagar's Labour colony, and Tumma Jayasimha Reddy (18) of Pochamma Maidan locality in the city. More details are awaited.

Jayasimha Reddy's father owns a lorry transport company in the city. The incident happened under the Mills Colony police station limits.

