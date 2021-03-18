Underage driving: Beware, parents to be put behind bars at Warangal

Warangal: Beware, parents. The police may send you behind bars if you allow your minor ward to drive a vehicle. This was disclosed by Commissioner of Police P Pramod Kumar in a statement here on Thursday. The vehicle owners, who give their vehicles to minors, will also suffer a similar fate. The move was aimed at curbing underage driving and mishaps, the Commissioner said, releasing a video clip that brings awareness among the people about the underage driving.

"The 40-second video clip could enlighten the people about the possible risks if they allow the minors to drive the vehicles," the Commissioner said. It's a punitive action to hold parents responsible for allowing their children to drive. With this, the parents will be extra cautious, he added. If allowed driving, there was a possibility of minors causing accidents as well, he said.

It may be mentioned here that the Section 180 of Central Motor Vehicle Act says no person under the age of 18 shall drive a motor vehicle in any public place. However, a motor vehicle with an engine capacity not exceeding 50 cc may be driven in a public place by a person after attaining the age of 16, provided they have parent's consent. Whoever, being the owner or person in charge of a motor vehicle, causes or permits, any other person who does not satisfy the provisions of section 3 or section 4 to drive the vehicle shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.

Traffic ACP Bala Swamy, CTC ACP Sambaiah, Hanamkonda traffic inspector Vijay Kumar, inspector Hannan and Kazipet traffic sub-inspector Hameed were among others present.