Valmidi to soak in devotion

Valmidi (Jangaon): The picturesque Valmidi, believed to be the birthplace of Valmiki Maharshi, author of Ramayana, is all geared up for the reinstallation ceremony of presiding deities of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy. Although the rituals begin on September 1 on a grand scale, the reinstallation of idols by Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami will take place on the morning of September 4. Later, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the rebuilt temple.

“I am fortunate to represent Palakurthi constituency from where the likes of greats Valmiki Maharshi, Saint Poet Bammera Pothana and Palkuriki Somanatha come from,” Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said here on Wednesday, thanking the Chief Minister for releasing funds for the development of the region.

A large number of devotees will turn to the twin hillocks of the tiny Valmidi village in Jangaon district, 126 kms eastwards of Hyderabad, locally known as Ramulagutta and Munulagutta, to witness the reinstallation of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy idols. The district administration has made arrangements for the comfort of devotees during the four-day festival, Errabelli said. A control room has been set up to monitor the flow of devotees, distribution of prasadam, sanitation etc, he added.

Errabelli said that the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the tourism hotel at Palakurthi, besides inaugurating the Mission Bhagiratha guest house etc. Errabelli directed the officials to prepare a proposal for the ropeway connecting Ramulagutta and Munulagutta. The ropeway is to attract more tourists, he said. He also directed the officials to prepare a proposal for setting up a Veda Patashala at Valmidi.

The minister told the RTC officials to run special buses for the four-day festival from Hanumakonda, Thorrur and Jangaon. Errabelli directed the officials to arrange cultural programmes by inviting noted artists. Jangaon district collector Ch Shivalingaiah, additional collector Rohith Singh, DCP Sitaram and ACP Suresh Kumar were among others present with the minister.