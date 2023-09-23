Vinay, CP explore ways to resolve traffic woes

Warangal: In a bid to resolve the traffic issues, the Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath have on Friday inspected Hanumakonda Chowrastha and Bus Station Junction. The duo inspected parking areas in these areas besides giving a thought over the possibility of taking up road widening to make life easy for the motorists and pedestrians. The duo also spoke to petty vendors and the auto-rickshaw drivers as these areas are always occupied by them. “We need to identify parking places besides regularising the traffic in these areas. The administration will look into the issue after the ongoing Ganesh festivities,” Vinay said. Local Corporator Vemula Srinivas, BRS leaders Chikati Anand and Puli Rajanikanth were among others present.

In another programme, Chief D Vinay Bhaskar who inspected a piece of land (1,700 yards) at Peddammagadda said that it will be allocated to district fishermen cooperative society. The government will construct a community hall besides setting up skill development centres for the fishermen, Vinay said.

Telangana has become a hub of medical education, said Vinay, felicitating Harshavardhani and Keerthana, who secured admission in the MBBS course, separately. He gave away Rs 25,000 to each student to meet their educational expenses as both the girls hail from poor financial backgrounds.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay said that Telangana is now the leader in medical education and at third place in the country in terms of providing healthcare services to the people.

“The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated nine government medical colleges across the State recently. With this, the number of government medical colleges has gone up to 26 from five in 2014. The number of medical seats has increased from 2,850 in 2014 to 8,516 now.

Another eight new government medical colleges will be opened next year,” Vinay said. He said that poverty should not become a constraint in the education sector.