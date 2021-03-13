Vote for change: Prof Kodandaram

Warangal: TRS lost the election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates council seat even before the contest began, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief Prof Kodandaram said, stating that Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was averse to seek re-election. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said that Palla was not interested in fighting the Grads council election. The TRS leadership forced him to contest after it didn't find a candidate to field.

He urged the voters to opt for a change to bring change in the politics and administration. "Telangana has become a captive mine for K Chandrashekar Rao and his family to prosper them at the cost of people's aspirations. Besides benefiting himself, KCR did good to a few contractors in the name of irrigation projects," he said.

He said that KCR, who has become intolerant to criticism, was trying to suppress his antagonists. KCR, who is not reachable to anyone, ignored the administration. People of all sections were unhappy with the governance, he added. Equating the Grads council election as a fight between the dictatorial rule of KCR and democratic rights of people, Prof Kodandaram called upon people to send TRS packing from the helm of affairs of the State. It's the right time to show their dissent, he said, appealing to people to defeat the TRS in the March 14 polling.

"TRS was adopting the same tactics what the rulers in the undivided Andhra Pradesh had done. Then the rulers pumped in money bags to defeat the candidates who fought for separate Telangana. Now, the TRS was doing the same thing to win the election," Prof Kodandaram said. He urged the people to show the same spirit to protect their interests. He also tried to trigger the agitational spirit among the people by exposing the failures of the TRS government.