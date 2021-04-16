Warangal: 12 of Kakatiya Medical College test positive

Warangal: Eight MBBS students and four employees of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Four of the eight students were admitted to MGM hospital and the others were in a private hospital in Hanamkonda.

The employees, who tested positive, were also admitted to private hospitals, this despite administering two doses of coronavirus vaccine to them.

This created panic among the postgraduate and MBBS students residing on the campus. Fearing the spread of Covid-19, they were not attending the classes regularly, it's learnt.

MGM superintendent Dr Nagarjuna Reddy said that they have conducted corona tests on 192 medical students at the behest of KMC principal. We have found eight students positive and their condition is stable, he added.