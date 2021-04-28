Warangal: 3,736 cops deployed for poll duty

Warangal: The Warangal Urban District administration has ensured all the arrangements for the April 30 polling to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi who along with Urban district Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu addressed a press conference here on Wednesday.

The Commissioner said that 878 polling stations have been set up in 66 divisions of the GWMC. Of which, 195 polling stations were identified as sensitive, 45 as hyper sensitive and 44 as critical, he said.

In all, the administration has deployed 3,736 police personnel to conduct the elections peacefully. To avoid any untoward incident, 44 route mobile parties, 31 striking force teams and five special striking force teams have been deployed.

The police, on the other hand, slapped bind over cases on 244 anti-social elements, Tarun Joshi said. The police also seized 103 arms from licensed holders as part of election code.

The police seized Rs 3 lakh unaccounted cash and booked cases on 32 persons for hoarding liquor, he informed. All liquor shops will remain closed from 5 pm on Wednesday till 6 pm on April 30. The closure orders will also be applicable on counting day, May 3.

The Commissioner urged the people to lodge complaints if anyone infringes election code of conduct. The denizens can WhatsApp their complaints on 94910 89257. Central Zone In-charge DCP Pushpa and Special Branch Additional DCP Janardhan were present.