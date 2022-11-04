Warangal: Abandoned mother finds solace in cops

Warangal: Adult children abandoning their parents or dumping them in old age homes is not a new phenomenon. Despite the legal protection available to them, these ditched parents swallow all the humiliation and live in misery.

The story of septuagenarian Gorre Martha is one such until she found a savior in cops. Martha has made the Indira Nagar bus stop near Elkathurthy mandal headquarters her home for the last few days.

The Elkathurthy police who found her shivering in the cold on Thursday came forward to help her. A peek into the past of Martha's life indicates how hard her life was. After the death of her husband Poshalu, Martha kept her hopes on her daughter Kamala who is married to a person hails from Kazipet. In that hope, Martha sold her 1.5 acre land and her residence, and gave the money to her daughter. But once she got the money, Kamala allegedly abandoned her mother. Thereafter, Kamala never turned to see her mother. Since then, Martha made the bus stop her home and surviving on the old age pension Rs 2,000 she receives from the government.

Kazipet ACP Srinivas visited Martha on Thursday and gave her some clothes, bed sheets and other essentials worth around Rs 20,000. "We have come to know the plight of Martha through social media," he said. When the Elkathurthy police decided to build a shed for Martha, Pushapeela of the same village came forward to provide a piece of land for it.

Elkathurthy Inspector Srinivas, SI Parameshwar, Dharmasagar Inspector Ramesh, Mulkanoor SI Praveen, Sarpanch Rama Prasad, MPTC B Rajitha and some media persons also came forward to help Martha. The police performed the Bhoomi Pooja for the construction of a shed for Martha.