Warangal: All set for Karmika Yuddhabheri today

Warangal: Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar emphasised the need for introducing a National Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme (NUEGS) on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he criticised the BJP-led Central government for its anti-worker policies.

Vinay said that the four labour codes - the code on wages, industrial relations code, social security code and the occupational safety, health and working conditions code - are detrimental to the interests of the working class. He accused the Centre of trying to sell off the public sector units (PSUs) at throw away price to the corporate houses. The move leaves a question mark over job security and exploitation of labour, Vinay said.

He accused the BJP-led Central Government of bulldozing the rights of workers and labourers. He said that they have sensitised the people how the Centre was planning to undermine the welfare of the working class.

Stating that the employees in the unorganised sector have little access to institutionalised social security, he said that they are the most vulnerable. He emphasised the need for looking into the welfare of the labourers working in the unorganised sector. Vinay said that he was organising Karmika Yuddhabheri in Hanumakonda on Wednesday (May 31) with an aim to expose the Centre’s anti-working class policies. The programme will be attended by the Health Minister T Harish Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, he said. All India Universities Employees Confederation (AIUEC) Vice-President Pulla Srinivas was among others present.