Warangal: All set for vaccination drive

Warangal: Arrangements have been in place for the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday (January 16), Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said here on Friday.

The authorities made arrangements to administer 2,640 Covishield vaccine doses (264 vials) in Warangal Urban District; 580 doses (58 vials) in Warangal Rural District; 1,720 doses (172 vials) in Mahabubabad District; 830 doses (83 vials) in Jangaon District; 560 (56 vials) in Mulugu District; 500 doses (50 vials) in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. The vaccination will take place in 21 government hospitals in the erstwhile Warangal district.

The Minister said that people suffering from fever are not eligible to take vaccine. He said that the beneficiaries will receive a message on their mobile phone after receiving the first dose. They will also be informed of the second dosage, he added.

The authorities have set up ICU beds for those who develop health issues after the vaccination. The minister said a call centre would be set up at the state level to provide hints and advice in case of side effects during corona vaccination.